Ubisoft touts "solid start to the year" in financial results thanks to live service games

Ubisoft just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024, and the French game maker and publisher is touting a "solid start to the year." This is mostly thanks to the success and growth of ongoing "Games as a Service" titles, according to the report. However, there is some more bad news for Ubisoft's mobile ventures, as two of its long-time-coming titles just got delayed again.

XDefiant, the free-to-play first-person shooter released in May, attracted over 10 million players in its first two weeks, outperforming expectations. In the report (PDF), Ubisoft called this an "encouraging start" and highlighted the quarterly update schedule attached to the title to keep players returning.

The 2015-released tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege continues to perform well for Ubisoft, too. Year 9 Season 1 had been the game's highest-grossing update event ever, and it is reportedly seeing "very strong year-on-year growth in activity." Elsewhere, The Crew Motorfest has also seen "solid engagement", while Skull and Bones is also said to be performing well despite the lackluster launch reception.

All this saw Ubisoft pulling in €290 million in revenue in Q1 2024, comfortably ahead of the €275 target for the quarter and up 8.3% year-on-year.

Major delays for The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile were announced today too. The two titles were unveiled by Ubisoft back in 2022. Other than limited access via some beta events, they have so far failed to materialize in Android and iOS markets in an official manner.

The latest delays are pushing the two mobile titles out of Ubisoft's current financial year window, meaning they will arrive after March 2025. The publisher said the delay was to "ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations with optimised KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market."

Looking ahead, Ubisoft has Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows lined up as its blockbuster releases of 2024.