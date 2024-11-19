Report on Fable reboot says it features Witcher-like combat, multiple protagonists

Microsoft first announced the existence of a Fable series reboot back in 2020, revealing that the Forza Horizon racing games maker Playground Games will be the development studio behind it. It took a few years, but starting in 2023, fresh trailers have introduced fans some characters like a giant gardener, a retired hero, and even small snippets of gameplay. While an extended look is still yet to come, a new report may have some new details.

In the Xbox Two podcast, Windows Central's Jez Corden went on to say that he has managed to witness some alpha gameplay footage from Fable. "I have no idea when it was from, I don't know if it was earlier in development or if it was recent," says Corden about the gameplay. "I also don’t know if it’s something they're gonna show off soon, but it looks fantastic. Absolutely fantastic."

The combat he saw had been similar to The Witcher series, featuring pirouettes, dodge rolls, executions and magical attacks being combined with "seamless hack-and-slash" action. Different weapons had been in use too, with bow and arrow as well as gravitational-style spells being displayed alongside the standard melee gameplay. Even a "big mallet" is mentioned as a weapon with plenty of reach, being able to hit multiple enemies at once. "The combat looked really tight," he adds.

As for special enemies, Corden mentions seeing a giant, scary chicken, a staple in Fable titles. A werewolf had been involved too, which had been lured into a trap using a full English breakfast of "bacon, eggs, sausages, and a saucepan."

While the alpha footage had still featured the female protagonist Playground Games has been showing off since the game's reveal, Corden says he has heard of a male protagonist also being in development. Character select is not a confirmed feature just yet on the reboot, but we may see this in a future trailer.

Playground Games' Fable is releasing sometime in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.