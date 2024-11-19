Corsair now offers gaming keyboard and mouse for Macs

Corsair has unveiled Mac-specific versions of its K65 Plus wireless gaming keyboard and M75 wireless gaming mouse. These peripherals offer exclusive color options and functionality tweaks optimized for Apple's ecosystem.

The K65 Plus keyboard adopts a 75% tenkeyless design, offering a compact option for gamers and typists. It has Corsair’s pre-lubricated MLX Red v2 linear switches, equipped with built-in sound dampening to deliver a quieter typing experience compared to traditional mechanical keyboards. Recognizing Apple's ecosystem, the keyboar﻿d includes Mac-specific command and option keys, as well as a function key row that mirrors Apple's standard layout. Users can also customize key functions and LED lighting through Corsair's iCue software, now available for macOS.

The keyboard also has an impressive battery life, which reportedly reaches up to 266 hours on a full charge. However, Corsair hasn’t clarified if this estimate applies across all connection options, including USB, Bluetooth, and the low-latency 2.4GHz wireless mode. While a 2.4GHz dongle is provided for reduced lag, its USB-A design requires an adapter for USB-C-only Macs, a minor inconvenience.

The M75 wireless mouse, weighing just 89 grams, caters to both right- and left-handed users with its ambidextrous design. It’s powered by Corsair’s high-precision 26,000 DPI Marksman optical sensor and supports both Bluetooth and Slipstream wireless connectivity. Like the K65 Plus keyboard, the mouse’s lighting, sensitivity, and button configurations can be customized using the iCue software.

Both peripherals are available in Mac-exclusive finishes. The frost color is already on sale through Apple's online and retail stores, priced at $179.95 for the keyboard and $129.95 for the mouse. A glacier blue variant is set to arrive later at the same price. With this move, Corsair brings high-performance gaming peripherals to Mac users, offering customization options that were previously limited in Apple's ecosystem.

Via: TheVerge