New Xbox system update brings party chat noise suppression and more

Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox consoles which bumps the system version to 10.0.22621.1836. According to the release notes, the update brings party chat noise suppression and the ability to jump into games from your friends’ shared captures.

The release notes are as follows:

Party chat noise suppression We’ve added noise suppression to parties on Xbox Series X|S consoles to help remove unwanted noises like gamepad clicks, breathing, and background noise from your parties. If you want to keep some types of background noise in your parties, like music, you can also turn noise suppression off. Just open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Options. There you can enable or disable noise suppression. Jump into a game from your friends’ shared captures Now the friends you share your game clips and screenshots with can not only watch your captures, they can start playing right away on their mobile device or PC with cloud gaming. (Some games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cloud gaming.) Just tap Play and start playing directly in a browser, straight from a shared clip.

There are also a bunch of issues still present in this update, similar to those that were mentioned last month. Simply restarting your console can help to resolve some issues such as games not launching after using streaming apps.

To see which version of software your Xbox is running, tap the Xbox button, then go to Profile & system > Settings > System > Console info to find your OS version.