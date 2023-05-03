Nothing Phone (2) gets a summer release time frame and a teaser with a blinking red light

We now have a release time frame, and even a tiny teaser, for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2). The second smartphone from Nothing, founded by some of the folks who previously launched the OnePlus phones, is now targeting a summer 2023 release.

The company posted the info on its Twitter account, along with a small video showing what appears to be a close-up of the smartphone's back, complete with what looks like a blinking LED red light.

There's also a signup page that shows even more of the Nothing Phone (2), including what looks like some sort of switch in a circle, and some kind of textured material for part of the phone.

Unlike the first Nothing Phone, the second in this series is scheduled to launch in the US. The company has already confirmed that it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Series-8 processor inside. Other unconfirmed rumors claim it will have a 120Hz AMOLED display, and one model might have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. No info has been released about a possible price for the Nothing Phone (2).