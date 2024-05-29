Nothing launches Phone (2a) 'Special Edition' with limited stocks

Source: Nothing

London-based smartphone brand Nothing launched a new variant of its budget smartphone called Phone (2a) Special Edition. According to the company, it's the first Nothing product to feature all three primary colors (red, yellow, and blue) that represent the brand across its hardware lineup.

For instance, red is seen on the right earbud of Nothing audio products; blue is included in Nothing Phone (2a), and blue and yellow are in Nothing Ear (a). Nothing's Design Director Adam Bates said that the device's "overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art."

The company has been teasing the device through social media posts over the past few days. Nothing shared a dot-style logo of Phone (2a) featuring the three colors, followed by a collage of its primary colors with their hex codes and a sneak peek of the device itself. The posts pretty much made it evident that a new color option for the Phone (2a) was on the way.

Limited units of Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition are available via its website in a 12GB/256GB configuration with a price tag of £349 / ₹27,999 / €379. Starting at 11 am on June 1, you can also walk up to its physical store in London and grab a unit for yourself. It will be available in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Be one of the first to walk away with Phone (2a) Special Edition at our London drop this Saturday 1 June.



From 11:00, we will have limited quantities available to buy from Nothing Store Soho.



4 Peter St, London W1F 0AD pic.twitter.com/cuWwOoss3V — Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2024

The special edition model arrived about two months after Nothing Phone (2a) was launched. Just like its other siblings, the device comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G chip, 12GB RAM (8GB Booster), 5,000 mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.