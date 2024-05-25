Now you can ask someone else to pay for your app purchase on the Google Play Store

The Google Play Store is getting a new update that brings a button related to in-app payment. Boasting a wide range of apps and games, the Play Store has something for everyone. You will find a plethora of free apps and games on the marketplace, but there is also a paid apps and games category as well.

According to a new report by Android Authority, the Google Play Store has added an "Ask someone else to pay for this item" button, which does exactly what it says. While purchasing an app or game on the Play Store, during the payment process, you can use this option to ask your friends or family members to pay for the app you want.

Notably, this new Google Play Store button is rolling out for users in India and is expected to roll out in other markets soon. The user who taps the "Ask someone else to pay for this item" button is warned that the person who is paying on his/her behalf has to know their email address, and they can also see the item that's being purchased.

Using this payment option, a new payment link is generated, which the user can share with their friends or family members via email or their preferred apps and ask them to pay. Moreover, the payer has 24 hours to complete the purchase, after which the payment link will expire.

The payment link includes a short text that includes the app name the user wants to purchase along with the price. Tapping the new payment button opens the system share sheet, allowing the user to share the link with anyone.

Recently, the Google Play Store has been gaining a lot of nifty features that elevate the experience. Previously, you had to wait for the first installation to be completed before you could begin with the next one. Last month, Google finally addressed this issue and added a feature that lets a user download two apps at the same time.