Nvidia 560.81 WHQL is out with fixes for high CPU usage and Farming Simulator 22 crashes

Nvidia has released a new driver for supported graphics cards. Version 560.81 is now available for download with a bunch of important fixes. There are no optimizations for new games, but those playing Farming Simulator 22 will be happy to know that 560.81 fixed the bug with the game crashing on systems with RTX 30/40 Series and driver 560.70.

In addition, release 560.81 resolved high CPU utilization by Nvidia Container, game stutters, 0% GPU utilization, and more. Here is the complete changelog:

Fixed Gaming Bugs [Farming Simulator 22] Game may crash when loading on GeForce RTX 30/40 series with 560.70 driver. Fixed General Bugs [GeForce Experience/NVIDIA App] If GPU utilization gets stuck at 0% within Performance overlay, games may display stutter

Full range of refresh rates not available on same monitors

NVIDIA Container showing high CPU utilization

Known bugs in version 560.81 include the following:

[GeForce Experience] Performance Monitoring overlay may stop refreshing GPU information

It is also worth noting that owners of still-supported Nvidia graphics cards and some very old processors should stay away from Nvidia's recent updates. The company recently stopped supporting chips without certain instructions, so installing R555+ drivers on systems, say, with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and the RTX 750 Ti, will result in the entire system crashing to the blue screen of death. You can find more information about that issue here.

If you have something less ancient than a Core 2 Duo-based computer, you can safely update to the Nvidia 560.81 WHQL driver. You can get it from the official website or the GeForce app. As usual, here is the list of supported Nvidia graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

Full release notes are available here.