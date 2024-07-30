NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Drivers 552.86 and 560.76 released with fixes and security patches

RTX 6000 Ada Generation

Nvidia has issued two new Enterprise Drivers for workstation customers who work with Nvidia's graphics cards in creative apps, heavy workloads, and more. One driver is 560.76 from the New Feature Branch, and another one is 552.86 from the Production Branch.

Nvidia 560.76 features three bug fixes:

[NVENC] Quality and bitrate settings are ignored at 10-bit encoding.

[Quadro Sync] A change in the DX1x driver caused a regression with fullscreen stereo on Win10.

[Mosaic] Monitors can sometimes hang or show a black screen after setting Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Nvidia's New Feature Branch, it is a special channel where users can try new features and changes before they arrive in the "longer-lived" Production Branch drivers. Consider it sort of a public preview (similar to non-security updates in Windows 11) for those who need a certain change or feature and who are not afraid of potentially less stable releases.

Customers who prioritize stability over new features should opt for the latest Production Branch graphics driver under version 552.86. It does not contain any specific bug fixes or new features. Instead, it delivers currently unnamed security patches. Nvidia usually takes some time to disclose what was fixed in the latest security update, giving customers some time to update their systems before patched vulnerabilities become known. You can track Nvidia's security updates here.

Meanwhile, here is the changelog for version 552.86:

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this driver version: Ongoing security fixes and enhancements.

According to the official release notes, both drivers have no open issues. You can download Nvidia Enterprise driver 560.76 here and 552.86 here. Release notes for version 560.76 are available here, and 552.86 here (via Deskmodder).

If you are a regular home customer who uses Nvidia graphics cards for gaming, check out details of the latest Game Ready driver here.