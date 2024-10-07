Nvidia CES 2025 keynote is now official, RTX 50 Series incoming?

CES 2025 is still several weeks away, but we already have a confirmation that Nvidia will attend the event. The official CES website has revealed that Nvidia has scheduled a keynote on January 6, 2025, where Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, will unveil "the latest in technology." The company will also have a booth showcasing its tech from January 7 through January 10.

We are thrilled to welcome Jensen Huang as a keynote speaker at CES 2025. Jensen is a true visionary in the tech industry. His insights and innovations improve the world, enhance the economy, and will inspire our CES audience. Known for his forward-thinking approach and passion for technology, Huang has been named the world’s best CEO by Fortune and The Economist, as well as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. His CES 2025 keynote will set the scene for an exciting conference featuring the latest in technology.

While there is no official word on what Nvidia may unveil at CES 2025, the company may showcase the next generation of its desktop graphics cards, the RTX 50 series based on the Blackwell architecture, the successor to Ada Lovelace, which powers the RTX 40 series of graphics cards.

As usual, the new lineup will likely debut with the top-tier versions, namely the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. These rumors align with recent reports that Nvidia has discontinued its most powerful consumer graphics card, the RTX 4090 and that the RTX 4080 will be discontinued next month. For reference, the RTX 40 series was unveiled over two years ago, on September 20, 2022, at the GPU Technology Conference.

Nvidia's CES 2025 keynote will take place on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 PT. You can read more about the scheduled event on the official CES website.