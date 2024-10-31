GeForce NOW gains Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Resident Evil 4, and more this week

Fans of game streaming with an Nvidia GeForce NOW subscription have more supported games incoming this week. The cloud gaming service is touting one of the biggest RPG releases of the year as one of its supported games, that is BioWare's Dragon Age: The Veilguard. All five games are joining the service this week.

"Performance members can enjoy the game at up to 1440p resolution and 60 frames per second (fps)," says Nvidia regarding Veilguard's addition. "Ultimate members can take advantage of 4K resolution, up to 120 fps and advanced features like NVIDIA DLSS 3, low-latency gameplay with NVIDIA Reflex, and enhanced image quality and immersion with ray-traced ambient occlusion and reflections, even on low-powered devices."

Being Halloween, a hugely popular horror game, is joining the streamable games list in the form of Resident Evil 4 remake. The newly-released entry in the Life is Strange series, Double Exposure, is a part of the additions too.

Here are all the five games and their platforms from this week's additions:

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure (New release on Steam and Xbox, available in the Microsoft store, Oct. 29)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available in the Microsoft store, Oct. 29) Dragon Age: The Veilguard (New release on Steam and EA App, Oct. 31)

(New release on Steam and EA App, Oct. 31) Resident Evil 4 (Steam)

(Steam) Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo (Steam)

(Steam) VRChat (Steam)

Alongside these, Nvidia also went ahead and announced 17 more games that will be joining GeForce NOW in November:

Metal Slug Tactics (New release on Steam, Nov. 5)

Planet Coaster 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 6)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (New Release on Steam, Nov. 6)

Empire of the Ants (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Farming Simulator 25 (New release on Steam, Nov. 12)

Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age (New release on Steam, Nov. 12)

Industry Giant 4.0 (New release Steam, Nov. 15)

Towers of Aghasba (New release on Steam, Nov. 19)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov .20)

Star Wars Outlaws (New release on Steam, Nov. 21)

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers (Steam)

Headquarters: World War II (Steam)

PANICORE (Steam)

Slime Rancher (Steam)

Sumerian Six (Steam)

TCG Card Shop Simulator (Steam)

Keep in mind that this list will most likely expand. Nvidia tends to add more games to its programs without prior announcements as weeks go by.