Astroneer, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and more join Xbox Free Play Days for the weekend

Microsoft has a brand-new Free Play Days offer running right now, letting Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate tier members join in for no extra cost. The latest promotion has the games Across the Obelisk, Astroneer, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Train Sim World 5 available for them to try out.

Keep in mind that two of the titles, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Astroneer, are available for all Xbox gamers as well, without a need for a subscription for the weekend. However, the former title is time-limited, with only a three-hour trial being available.

From the bunch, Across the Obelisk arrives as a cooperative roguelite, where you build decks to use in turn-based combat battles using the over 500 cards available. Up to four players are supported for campaigns. Next, Astroneer is a sci-fi survival game where players can find rare resources, research technologies, develop spaceships, and explore other planets to set up bases and expand their reach.

Serving as a prequel to the RPG Hundred Heroes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Lands is a side-scrolling RPG with Metroidvania elements. There are three characters to control with different combat abilities, while a major part of the game is a town-building mechanic. Lastly, the latest entry in the simulation series Train Sim World is here with additional features like a Conductor mode, an enhanced live map, fast travel, and other improvements over previous installments.

Below are links to store pages for all four games, and each one is currently featuring discounts:

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, November 10, at 11:59 p.m. PT.