Nvidia announces monthly caps for GeForce NOW playtime, more hours cost extra

Nvidia today announced a major change that's coming to its GeForce NOW streaming service in the coming year. Regardless of what tier members are paying for, the most valuable company in the world is putting limits on how much gaming they can do per month on the platform.

"At the start of next year, GeForce NOW will roll out a 100-hour monthly playtime allowance to continue providing exceptional quality and speed — as well as shorter queue times — for Performance and Ultimate members," says the company in a blog post today.

According to Nvidia, the limit should accommodate 94% of GeForce NOW users, and up to 15 hours of unused hours will be rolled over to the next month when continuing the subscription.

However, anyone who wants to play past their monthly allowance will have to shell out extra cash over the subscription price, which currently stands at $9.99 and $19.99 for Performance (previously called Priority) and Ultimate, respectively. Purchasing 15 hours of more playtime will cost $2.99 for Performance tier members, while Ultimate members will need to pay $5.99 instead.

The caps will come into effect at the start of 2025. Nvidia is letting current members enjoy unlimited playtime for another year, as long as they don't unsubscribe from the service until 2026:

New members can lock in this feature by signing up for GeForce NOW before Dec. 31, 2024. As long as a member’s account remains uninterrupted and in good standing, they’ll continue to receive unlimited playtime for all of 2025.

Members who may want to see how their monthly playtimes faring before the big change can head to Nvidia's account portal here. It will give a breakdown on how many hours the service is being used daily. The company also announced that Day Passes for GeForce NOW have a 25% discount attached to them for a limited time, which offer 24 hours of access to the subscription services at a fraction of the monthly cost.