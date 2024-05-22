Nvidia brings in $26 billion in revenue for fiscal Q1 2025; announces 10-for-1 stock split

Graphic chip maker Nvidia keeps coming up with huge quarterly financial numbers, thanks largely because its GPUs remain in hot demand from companies like Google, Microsoft, and others to power their AI services and data centers.

In a press release, Nvidia announced that for the first quarter of its fiscal 2025 year (which ended on April 28), the company had revenues of $26 billion. That's well ahead of the revenues of $7.19 billion from the same period a year ago. Net income came in at $14.88 billion for the quarter, also well ahead of the $2.043 billion in net income from a year ago. The company also stated it expects revenue to increase to $28 billion in the second 2025 fiscal quarter.

In addition, Nvidia announced it would launch a ten-for-one stock split so that its shares can be more easily bought by anyone who might wish to buy some. The stock split will take effect on June 10. Nvidia also announced it will boost the dividend it gives shareholders from $0.04 a share to $0.10 a share, which will be the same as an increase of $0.01 per share after the stock split takes place. It will be paid out starting on June 28 for anyone who owns stock on June 11.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, is quoted as saying:

We are poised for our next wave of growth. The Blackwell platform is in full production and forms the foundation for trillion-parameter-scale generative AI. Spectrum-X opens a brand-new market for us to bring large-scale AI to Ethernet-only data centers. And NVIDIA NIM is our new software offering that delivers enterprise-grade, optimized generative AI to run on CUDA everywhere — from the cloud to on-prem data centers and RTX AI PCs — through our expansive network of ecosystem partners.

As expected, the Data Center division of the company, which includes its AI GPU business, brought in the majority of revenue for the quarter at $22.6 billion, which was up 427 percent from the same period a year ago. The Gaming division brought in $2.6 billion for the quarter, up 18 percent from a year ago.