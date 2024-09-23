OpenAI Academy program launched to democratize AI applications

OpenAI today announced the launch of the OpenAI Academy. Through this new program, OpenAI will invest in developers and organizations that are trying to solve challenging problems using AI. The core aim of this program is to make AI accessible and beneficial to diverse communities worldwide, starting in low- and middle-income countries. OpenAI will provide advanced training and technical resources to developers, enabling them to apply AI across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance.

The OpenAI Academy program will provide the following:

Training and Technical Guidance : Support from OpenAI experts for developers and mission-driven organizations leveraging AI.

: Support from OpenAI experts for developers and mission-driven organizations leveraging AI. API Credits : Distributing an initial $1 million in API credits to expand access to OpenAI models, enabling participants to build and deploy innovative applications.

: Distributing an initial $1 million in API credits to expand access to OpenAI models, enabling participants to build and deploy innovative applications. Community Building : Fostering a global network of developers to collaborate, share knowledge, and drive collective innovation.

: Fostering a global network of developers to collaborate, share knowledge, and drive collective innovation. Contests and Incubators: Partnering with philanthropists to invest in organizations solving challenges at the front lines of their communities.

Apart from this new Academy program, OpenAI is already supporting developers through various other programs. For example, they funded and published a professional translation of the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark into 14 languages: Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Swahili, and Yoruba. Also, OpenAI provided its API credits and technical guidance to support the winning organizations of competitions, including The Tools Competition, and the dozens of others who are working to address global challenges using the power of AI.

OpenAI will soon share more details on how to access the Academy's resources. With the OpenAI Academy and its ongoing developer support programs, OpenAI is taking significant steps to democratize AI and empower developers worldwide to tackle pressing global issues. This initiative reflects OpenAI's commitment to support a more inclusive and accessible AI landscape, where innovation can flourish across borders and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Source: OpenAI