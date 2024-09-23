Shazam App now supports Music Haptics with iOS 18

With iOS 18, Apple introduced Music Haptics for all listeners. According to Apple, "Music Haptics is an accessibility feature that allows a person to indicate that they want to play haptic tracks along with known music tracks."

Initially launched with Apple Music, Apple has released a new update to its Shazam app that introduces the Music Haptics feature with iOS 18. The official changelog of the latest update for the Shazam app reads:

With the release of iOS 18, Shazam now supports Music Haptics. This feature syncs taps, textures, and vibrations to supported songs, making music more accessible to more listeners, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing. To get started, Apple Music subscribers can visit their Accessibility Settings under "HEARING" and toggle on Music Haptics.

Users can turn on the feature by heading over to Settings > Accessibility > Music Haptics. Notably, Music Haptics is supported on the iPhone 12 series and later, excluding the third-generation iPhone SE.

When the feature is turned on, the iPhone's Taptic Engine comes into play, and it will tap and vibrate to synchronize with the audio of a song playing in Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and now in Shazam. For the feature to work, the device should be connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.

Apple acquired Shazam back in 2018 and has been gradually bringing the app closer to its staple Apple Music. Users can also sync Shazam's directly to Apple Music, which supports Music Haptics. However, do note that the haptics feature doesn't work in Shazam for songs linked with Spotify.

The new feature is available in the latest version of the Shazam app, which is available from the App Store for free. Your phone should have iOS 18 installed for Music Haptics to work.

Let us know your thoughts about Music Haptics and if you ever used this feature in Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and now with Shazam.