Motorola details upcoming Moto AI features for its smartphones

Motorola has announced a series of new upcoming Moto AI features that it plans to introduce to its smartphones. Moto AI was first introduced in 2023 during the 2023 Lenovo Tech World event and then started adding two Moto AI features for the Razr 2024 family: Moto Magic Canvas and Style Sync.

At the Lenovo Tech World 2024 event, Motorola stated, "Moto AI advances this mission to transform the smartphone user experience across three core areas: assist, capture, and create. This means Moto AI can take actions to help users get things done effortlessly, empower users to capture the world around them, recall it at a moment’s notice, and provide users tools that inspire creativity."

The new Moto AI features will be available later this year as part of an invite-only beta program. Moto AI is powered by Large Action Models (LAM), which allows users to converse with the AI assistant using natural language. The functionality extends to everyday tasks, and future updates to Moto AI will also automate daily routines.

Motorola showcased three new Moto AI tools, including "Catch Me U," "Pay Attention," and "Remember This." Using the "Catch Me Up" prompt, users can save time by asking Moto AI to summarize personal communications so they don't have to endlessly scroll through the notifications.

The "Pay Attention" feature helps users recall specific information or details without needing to write them down or listen to long recordings to bring out details. It enables the recording of conversations or speakers, which is then transcribed by Moto AI for later usage.

Then there is the "Remember This" feature, which allows you to capture live moments or on-screen information with just a command. It works similarly to the Google Pixel Screenshot app and uses AI to generate content and details about the captured moments. Notably, the created memories are stored locally and protected in the device.

During the beta rollout phase, Motorola will consider user feedback to fine-tune the Moto AI features and capabilities.