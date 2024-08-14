Witchfire is finally coming to Steam in 2024 after last year's Epic Games Store release

In September 2023, the development team The Astronauts made up of former People Can Fly members who made titles like Painkiller and Bulletstorm, released the first Early Access version of its latest PC-exclusive FPS, Witchfire, on the Epic Games Store. While the team has been busy updating the game with new content and improvements since the launch, it has also announced that Witchfire will be available to a much bigger PC audience soon.

In a new trailer for the game, The Astronants has revealed that Witchfire will be added to Valve's Steam PC game store before the end of 2024. According to the Steam page for the game, it will still be in Early Access when it is released for that service.

Witchfire is a dark, supernatural first-person shooter in which players take on the role of gun- and spell-wielding fighters who are out to destroy the evil Witch of the Black Sea and her many minions.

The game will let players switch from firearms that can be upgraded with new ammo and abilities, along with spells that the player can cast to take out enemies. You can also loot and extract any items you might find from fallen enemies.

If you cannot wait to play Witchfire, it is available on the Epic Games Store right now, again in Early Access. It is currently priced at $31.99, an $8 discount from its normal $39.99 price.

The Wailing Tower, a new big update for #Witchfire Early Access, releases August 14th. https://t.co/8i2wfmNhw4

🔷 New Map: Island of the Damned

🔷Prophecies and Corrupted Arcana

🔷New Weapons and Spells

🔷Fallen Preyer Summons

Stay tuned for the big reveal on the release day.… pic.twitter.com/XIRphPBKvs — The Astronauts (@TheAstroCrew) August 12, 2024

You will also get access to the game's latest content update, the Wailing Tower. It adds a new map, Island of the Dammed, along with new weapons, spells, and much more. It also includes some new music from, among others, Marcin Przybyłowicz and P.T. Adamczyk, both of whom have worked with CD Projekt RED on Cyberpunk 2077 and other titles.