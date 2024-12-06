Path of Exile 2 launch gets stuck at login as developer wrestles with databases

Path of Exile fans have been waiting five years for the sequel to finally materialize, and right at launch, Path of Exile 2's Early Access servers have decided to give up on life. While PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation players who paid at least $29.99 are able to launch the title, not even the queue can currently be accessed, as the game's backend databases have been running into multiple issues.

According to Steam Charts, the only platform that shares live player counts, Path of Exile 2 currently has over 400,000 players trying to log in. The number should be massive across all platforms its available on. However, with the servers being down for the count, all of these players are simply waiting for simply something to let them in.

Over on social media, developer Grinding Gear Games has been providing updates on the situation. A few hours ago, right before the Early Access launch, it said the team is doing "some last minute database upgrades to try help handle the overwhelming amount of Exiles getting ready to LOGIN to Path of Exile 2." While the studio said only a short delay was happening, the problems have continued to pile up it seems, which began with a new database update.

Over an hour ago, the dev team said it has "deployed the new database configuration and are working on getting everything back up and running," offering 30 minute window for fixing things. However, once another problem had popped up soon after. "A last minute crash that would have affected a majority of users that we have now fixed and is being deployed," the studio added.

While a later post said the launch was "Relatively imminent," the studio has had to restart its realms to sort out a configuration problem. The most recent update on Path of Exile 2's servers at the time of writing this says the following:

We've run into the same symptom again with a different problem. We are working on fixing it again but regrettably every time this happens we have to restart and wipe the databases to prevent them getting into bad or corrupted states. We'll have a fix out as soon as we can! Thank… — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 6, 2024

Despite the hours of delays, it seems the studio is on the verge of getting things sorted out so that players can finally start trickling into its APRG fantasy world.