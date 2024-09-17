PowerA launches new Fusion Pro wireless Xbox controller for $149.99

The well-known PowerA gaming accessory maker is launching a new high-end wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It's the PowerA Fusion Pro, and it includes a number of features for serious gamers.

In a press release, PowerA says the new Fusion Pro wireless controller includes four buttons that can be remapped on the fly while you play a game with no need to go into system settings. The controller's thumbsticks have three different height settings that can be changed with just a twist of the sticks. Also, thumbsticks and triggers feature contact-free magnetic sensors to prevent drift and enhance precision. The two triggers on the controller can also be changed with three different travel distance settings.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of this controller is its RGB lighting support. When its turned on, the black colored controller reveals a hidden and colorful design on the front. The controller also has four zones that can be customized with RGB lighting, along with six different lighting modes (Solid, Cycle, Breathing, Wave, Pulse Reactive, Ripple Reactive).

The controller lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge, and it can be recharged with its included USB cable. It also comes with its own display stand where you can sit the controller and charge it up. It also comes with its own travel case.

The PowerA Fusion Pro wireless controller for Xbox and Windows 10 and 11 platforms is available for preorder now on Amazon for $149.99 and will begin shipping on September 24.

The company also announced the new PowerA Fusion Pro 4 wired controller, with most of the features of the Fusion Pro but without the wireless support and the RGB lighting features. It will go on sale later today for $69.99.

