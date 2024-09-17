Frostpunk 2, Ara: History Untold, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next round of games hitting its subscription services in the coming weeks. Only a few titles are included in this wave, but it does include day-one launches for two high-profile strategy games.

Here's what was part of the arrival announcement:

Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19 Frostpunk 2 (PC) – September 20

(PC) – September 20 Ara: History Untold (PC) – September 24

Ara: History Untold is the Xbox Game Studios-published grand strategy game developed by Oxide Games. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members will be able to jump in on day one, while the new Standard Game Pass tier is missing out. Meanwhile, 11 bit studios' Frostpunk is hitting PC Game Pass on day one as well, delivering another post-apocalyptic city-building experience.

Don't forget that Overwatch 2 is now a part of the Game Pass subscription too. Anyone who links their Xbox account with a subscription to Overwatch 2 will receive exclusive benefits like XP bonuses, Mythic prisms, hero skins, and an ongoing rotation of items from previous seasons.

At the same time, the below games are leaving the services on September 30, with Valheim, Walking Dead, and Ace Attorney being the major titles leaving. While Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was rumored to leave as part of this rotation, it seems to be staying.

Gotham Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Loop Hero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Time At Portia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

Valheim (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expect the next Game Pass announcement to arrive in two weeks, which will reveal what's coming to subscribers in the first half of October. Don't forget that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is hitting the service later in October too.