PowerToys may soon let you customize calendar settings in Windows 10 and 11

A recent PowerToys update brought a new AI-powered feature for Windows 10 and 11 users, but more things are coming soon. PowerToy's GitHub repository revealed a new Date and Time plugin that may be coming to the set of advanced Windows utilities. The idea is to give Windows users more control over the system calendar.

The proposed module may not sound very fancy compared to the latest PowerToys improvements. Still, it will be a great addition for Windows users who want to customize calendar settings, namely the first week rule and the first day of week rule. In other words, PowerToys will let you select which week qualifies as the first of the year (the first day, the first full week, or the first four-day week) and which day of the week is the first one.

Here is a scenario in which the new Date and Time module will come in handy:

My current culture (for Windows) is set to en-US, but I live and work in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands the FirstDayOfWeek is Monday (I can change this in my regional settings and will be picked up by the plugin) But the CalenderWeekRule in the Netherlands is FirstFourDayWeek (unlike en-US where it is FirstDay), and I have no way to alter this in my regional settings. So now on my system when asking for the current week number I get a "wrong" (according to Dutch rules) week number.

You can track the process of the Date and Time module development on GitHub. Note that it might take a while before the new utility arrives in a new PowerToys update.

PowerToys is available for free in the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11. You can also get it from GitHub or winget using the "winget install powertoys" command.