Get the Hisense A7 Series 55-inch TV at a new low price of $280

If you’re on the hunt for a new television suitable for a living room, packed with advanced features, and available at an affordable price, then check out the Hisense A7 Series 55-inch TV which is now available for just $279.99 following a recent discount which puts it 20% below the list price.

This TV comes with Google TV software installed giving you access to various digital services like YouTube, Netflix, and more. It comes with a voice remote so you don’t need to spend ages pressing buttons, and it comes with Chromecast built in so you can stream from other internet devices right to the TV. It’s also decent for gaming with Game Mode Plus which brings together a collection of technologies such as a 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency.

Here is a selection of other features the TV has:

WIDE COLOR GAMUT: Dive into a dazzling world of color. Special phosphor technology expands the color spectrum and improves overall saturation. Just imagine experiencing hues that are truer and more brilliant than what’s on a regular LED TV.

4K AI UPSCALER: Bring what’s on screen into crystal-clear focus. Our 4k AI Upscaler transforms beloved classics, home movies, broadcast TV, and even streaming content into striking 4K quality. It’s amazing what can happen when every pixel works even harder.

DTS VIRTUAL:X: Get lost in the scene. DTS Virtual:X uses digital sound processing to take you beyond your living room. This feature simulates omnidirectional sound with “rear” and “height” channels and no need for extra speakers. Let sound envelop you entirely from above, below and all sides.

GAME MODE PLUS: A collection of technologies come together to create a dynamic gaming experience. A 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode makes sure that the television can handle the rigors of next generation gaming consoles.

VOICE REMOTE: Talk back to your TV. Voice Control puts you in charge of your own viewing experience. Switch shows, adjust the volume or explore new content, all at the sound of your own voice.

GOOGLE TV: The entertainment you love. With a little help from Google. Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for the user. And helps the user discover new things to watch with recommendations based on their interests.

This product is marked as an Amazon Choice meaning that the price is great, the reviews are positive, and it’s ready to ship. It ships from and is sold by Amazon and you can return, refund, or replace it within 30 days of receipt.

