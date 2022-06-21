PSA: Here is how to buy Telegram Premium for less

Telegram, a popular privacy-focused messenger, recently crossed the 700 million user mark. Alongside the announcement of crossing the milestone, Telegram launched the Telegram Premium subscription that allows you to support developers and get more from the messenger.

Telegram Premium will set you back $4.99/mo, but there is a way to save a dollar by signing up outside the App Store or Google Play Store. You can get Telegram Premium for $3.99/mo by using a desktop client or the official Premium Bot. That will ensure that 100% of your money goes to Telegram, and the service does not pay any fees to Apple or Google.

To subscribe to Telegram Premium, update your desktop client to the latest version and go to Settings > Telegram Premium. Alternatively, open Premium Bot, type /start, and follow the on-screen instructions.

You can find all the benefits Telegram Premium offers in our dedicated post or inside the app on the Telegram Premium page. Despite launching the subscription with a pretty steep price, the messenger promises to keep existing features free of charge and deliver future updates for all users, not just those willing to pay for a fancy badge next to their username.