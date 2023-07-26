A new Simplified Sharing experience is now available across Microsoft 365 apps and platforms

Sharing files, images, links, and other content with people can sometimes be confusing and time-consuming. Today, Microsoft announced a new "Simplified Sharing experience" that should make it easier and faster to share content with others who use Microsoft 365 apps and services.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the Share Dialog box is used over 800 million times a month in Microsoft 365. The newly launched Simplified Sharing experience will support over 50 Microsoft 365 applications on the desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

Being able to send a file via email has been made easier with the new Share feature. Microsoft states:



When you want to email someone a link to a file, simply start typing a name, group or email and you’ll be given suggestions based on your most frequent collaborators. You also have the option to add a brief message. Once you hit "Send," OneDrive will craft an e-mail and send it to your chosen recipients!



Being able to copy a file to send it to someone that's using a Microsoft 365 app has also been made easier, according to the company:



Once copied you can paste it into a Microsoft Teams chat, document, or email to give others access to the file. If you want more granular control around how others can access your file, such as giving them edit, view, review permissions or if you want to block downloads, just click the gear icon for further customization.



The new Share experience makes it easier to send files to users outside of your business or organization while "respecting admin settings and external policies". The new Share dialog also lets users access new Sensitivity Labels. These labels will alert people who are getting files that contain confidential information. More info on the new Share features can be read on Microsoft's support site.