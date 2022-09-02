Samsung trolls Apple ahead of iPhone 14 launch with a "Galaxy" pun

With just days remaining for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Samsung has mocked Apple in the form of a brand new commercial.

A week ago, Apple announced its September event for launching the iPhone, titled "Far out". In the invite, the Apple logo depicted a celestial body, which Samsung found the perfect reference to troll Apple.

So Samsung made this commercial:

Samsung has worded the above commercial as:

"Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction. Where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket. And that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours. Because this innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you. It’s already here in the Galaxy."

Apple is set to bring some radical changes with this year's iPhone 14. The device is rumored to feature an always-on display, a pill-shaped camera with no notch and the capability to send emergency SOS messages over satellite networks.

Apple is also anticipating similar demand for the iPhone 14 as that of the iPhone 13, which is already in demand, despite weaker smartphone market and cost of living crisis around the world.