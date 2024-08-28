Raven Software's union has filed a formal complaint against Activision and Microsoft

The workers union at Raven Software, which has created many games as both an independent developer and as part of its long-time owner, Activision, has filed a formal complaint against its owner with the US government, along with Activision's recently established parent company, Microsoft.

Raven formed the first union at Activision Blizzard in 2022, which linked up with the Communications Workers of America. While Activision Blizzard initially said it would not recognize the union, the company later decided to change its mind and said it would enter negotiations with the CWA.

However, according to Game File (via IGN), the unionized workers at Raven filed a formal complaint last week with the US National Labor Relations Board. The filing was made under several different categories. Including Refusal to Bargain/Bad Faith Bargaining, Changes in Terms and Conditions of Employment, and Concerted Activities (Retaliation, Discharge, Discipline).

While there are no specific complaints in the filing, CWA president Claude Cummings Jr. did send a statement:

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, our members were optimistic that they would progress quickly to a first contract at Raven Software. Unfortunately, that has not happened. We encourage Microsoft to address the concerns raised in the Unfair Labor Practice charge and make reaching a fair agreement a priority.

A Microsoft spokesperson sent its statement, which only said, "We are committed to negotiating in good faith." There's no word on when the Labor Relations Board will comment or take action on this matter.

Raven Software has a long history of developing games like the Hexen and Heretic series before being acquired by Activision in 1997. Since then, it has released many games for the publisher. Its latest project is leading the development of the campaign for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Earlier this year, Bethesda Game Studios, another Microsoft-owned game development team, voted to unionize again with the CWA.