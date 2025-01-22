Black Ops 6 Season 2 has five multiplayer maps, new zombies map, fresh modes, and much more

Treyarch is shipping the second seasonal content update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 next week, and today, it finally gave a full rundown on what's incoming to players. Season 2 has a bunch of multiplayer maps, a fresh round-based Zombies map, new modes, weapons, perks, and more.

Three 6v6 multiplayer maps will be introduced to Black Ops 6 at the start of Season 2, which will be Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline. A mid-season update will bring the maps Grind and Bullet. A revamped TDM mode named Overdrive, as well as the fan-favorite Gun Game are incoming as new modes with the start of the season, too. Special limited-time Valentine's Day modes are coming soon, too.

The multiplayer side is also being expanded with the sprint speed upgrading Slipstream and nearest enemy marking Hunter's Instinct perks. As expected, players will be able to unlock new weapons, attachments, and operators with the new season.

Moreover, a new mini-grenade raining Score Streak, a melee replacing Wildcard to equip a launcher, and a fresh season of Ranked play are coming with brand-new rewards, too.

Over on the Zombies side, The Tomb is landing as the latest map to take down the undead and progress the storyline. Set in an excavation site that has uncovered an ancient burial ground, the map's setting is described by Treyarch like this:

Following the events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey must take the amulet secured at the Citadel to a cursed dig site and the ancient catacombs within. Professor Krafft indicated that the elusive Sentinel Artifact may be found in the tunnels below. Reports of paranormal phenomena go back centuries, possibly related to the presence of the artifact. If the team can secure it, there may yet be hope in releasing Samantha Maxis from her imprisonment in the Dark Aether.

The map features pick-up items that surprise players by being stunning Shock Mimics, ancient Staffs of Ice to blast zombies with, Death Perception as a Perk-a-Cola, three new GobbleGums, another questline to finish, and other content.

Check out the complete feature list of Season 2, which can be seen here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 is launching as a free update on January 28, 2025, at 9 AM PT across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass.