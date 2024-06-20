Razer launches its new ultralight DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse

The gaming hardware and accessory maker Razer has just launched its latest wireless gaming PC mouse. This time, it's the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse, and it's basically a more affordable, and lighter, version of the previously released DeathAdder V3 Pro mouse.

In an email press release, Razer says the new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed Mouse also has some design changes from the earlier DeathAdder V3 Pro model to make it better for pro PC gaming:

As a result, design angles and height tweaks were treated with extreme care, with testing, and validation to ensure the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed meets community and pro standards. This mouse delivers top-tier features in a more accessible format, perfect for gamers and aspiring champions seeking to elevate their gameplay with Razer’s trusted performance and technology.

The biggest change is that the DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed mouse weighs just 55 grams, compared to the 63-gram weight of the DeathAdder V3 Pro model which should make it even easier to move on the mousepad.

The right-handed mouse has also been coated with a smooth-touch finish which again should help with handling the mouse in intense PC gaming multiplayer matches.

Other features for this mouse include a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, along with advanced optical switches for its main buttons with 0.2 ms actuation times and a 90 million click lifetime. The mouse should also last up to 100 hours on a single battery charge.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is now available to order on Amazon for $99.99. You can also still get the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse, which has a 30,000 DPI sensor and a 90 hour battery life, for $139.99 at Amazon and there's also the wired version of the mouse for $59.74.

