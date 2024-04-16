Yes, Razer has launched an edge-to-edge LED RGB backlit gaming mouse mat, the Firefly V2 Pro

The gaming hardware and accessory maker Razer has put in RGB lighting in many of its popular products, including some of its gaming mice, keyboards, notebooks, and more. Today, the company announced its latest PC gaming product, which is a mouse mat that Razer says is the first to include edge-to-edge LED RGB backlighting, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro,

In an email press release, Razer stated:

The Firefly V2 Pro is engineered for precision and speed, with a low-friction, micro-textured surface ideal for optical sensors. Boasting 15 individual and customizable lighting zones powered by Razer Chroma RGB, this mouse mat offers gamers the ultimate immersion with dynamic and reactive in-game lighting effects.

The mouse mat also includes its own USB 2.0 port, which could be used to connect a wireless dongle for one of Razer's many wireless gaming mice without having to connect it to a PC. It uses a USB-C port for charging, and the included USB-C cable can be used to power the mat, or you can detach it at times so you can charge a wireless mouse with the cable. The base is designed with an anti-slip material so it won't move while you move your mouse.

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is now on sale at Amazon. As you might expect, this gaming mouse mat is on the pricey side at $99.99.

This has already been a busy month for Razer in terms of launching new gaming hardware and accessories. In early April, it announced the Razer Blade 18 notebook, which is the company's most powerful gaming PC laptop with a huge 18-inch 200Hz display. Later in April, it announced the BlackShark V2 Pro and V2 X headsets that were made specifically for Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox game consoles

