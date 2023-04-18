Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Last Case of Benedict Fox, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft just revealed a busy schedule for Xbox Game Pass fans, with the next couple of weeks being jam-packed with new releases. Five games are launching day one into the subscription services soon, and two of them are from the Xbox first-party camp.

Mojang's latest twist on the Minecraft universe, Minecraft Legends, launches today touting a real-time strategy experience. Meanwhile, Arkane Studios' cooperative vampire-hunting RPG Redfall is coming in two weeks' time.

The titles announced for Game Pass as April's second wave are these:

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 20 Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20

(Xbox One) – April 20 Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21 Cassette Beasts (PC) – April 26

(PC) – April 26 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 27

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 27 The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) – April 27

(Console and PC) – April 27 Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2

Aside from Minecraft Legends and Redfall, Coffee Talk Episode 2, Homestead Arcana, Cassette Beasts, and The Last Case of Benedict Fox are also arriving as day-one releases into Game Pass for no extra charge.

As new games arrive, old arrivals will be leaving. Here are the games being removed from the services on April 30:

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tetris Effect Connected (Console and PC)

Unsouled (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With the April waves out of the way, expect to see the next Game Pass wave announcement arrive on May 2. There was good news recently for PC Game Pass fans too, with the subscription expanding to offer its services in 40 more countries. For Remedy fans, however, there is no word yet on when Quantum Break will return to Game Pass and storefronts following its removal due to licensing agreement issues.