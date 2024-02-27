Salesforce introduces Einstein Copilot in public beta: Redefining CRM with AI assistance

Salesforce, the company behind Slack, has announced the public beta availability of Einstein Copilot, a new generative AI assistant for CRM. What’s unique about Einstein Copilot is that it allows customers to use their own private and trusted data to generate better answers, and Salesforce ensures that your data is managed strictly.

According to the company, Einstein Copilot is embedded into its AI CRM applications and can answer questions, summarize content, create new content, interpret complex conversations, and automate tasks for users. Commenting on the new tool, Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, said:

AI is the single most important moment in the history of our industry. It will deepen customer relationships, increase productivity and drive higher margins at every company. Our new Einstein Copilot brings together an amazing intuitive interface for interacting with AI, world-class AI models and above all deep integration of the data and metadata needed to benefit from AI. Einstein Copilot is the only copilot with the ability to truly understand what is going on with your customer relationships.

Einstein Copilot, being a generative AI tool, is an intensive resource, and as such, Salesforce will require you to pay for the service to help cover its costs. To get it, you’ll have to purchase Einstein 1 Editions or add it to Enterprise or Unlimited Editions. To find out more, go to the Salesforce Product Pricing page.

One important restriction that potential customers should be aware of is that at the time of writing, Einstein Copilot is only available in the United States in the English language; presumably, this will be expanded over time.

Salesforce also said that Einstein Copilot can currently be used in Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, with support being added to Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud later in 2024. Also coming in the second half of the year will be Einstein Copilot for Tableau. You can learn more about Einstein Copilot here.

Source: Salesforce