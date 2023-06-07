Samsung Exynos Auto V920 to power next-gen Hyundai vehicles due in 2025

Samsung has announced that its Exynos Auto V920 processor will power the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems in Hyundai’s next-generation cars, which are due out on the market in 2025. Samsung said it’s the first time the two companies have worked together on automotive semiconductors.

The Exynos Auto V920 is a third-gen chip from Samsung for vehicles and brings “considerable upgrades” in CPU, graphics, and neural processing performance. These enhancements ensure that the IVI system can display real-time info, play video content, and handle games on multiple displays at once.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hyundai Motor, a prominent global mobility manufacturer, and we anticipate that this partnership will further solidify our position in the automotive infotainment space,” said Jae Geol Pyee, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Through close collaboration with our global customers and ecosystem partners, we will continue to create state-of-the-art automotive chip solutions that offer a safe and enjoyable mobility experience.”

Inside the V920, Samsung has included ten Arm cores that are optimized for autonomous driving and deliver a 1.7 times processing performance improvement over the last generation. With support for LPDDR5 memory, Samsung said the V920 can power six high-resolution displays for the dashboard, infotainment and rear seat entertainment systems, and 12 camera sensors that capture important visual data.

The V920 boasts two times faster graphics processing than its predecessor and 2.7 times better performance when it comes to the neural processing unit (NPU). These deliver better experiences with the in-car displays and driver monitoring features, respectively.

The chip also includes an embedded safety island which meets the Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) requirements. It can detect and manage faults as they happen, which should keep the IVI system secure. You can learn more about Samsung's Exynos Auto processors here.