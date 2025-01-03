Samsung, Google take on Dolby Atmos with new 'Eclipsa Audio'

Samsung Electronics has announced the integration of "Eclipsa Audio," a 3D audio technology developed in partnership with Google, into its 2025 TVs and soundbar lineup. This new feature will be available across all Samsung models, from entry-level Crystal UHD TVs to high-end Neo QLED 8K TVs, as well as the 2025 range of soundbars. This new Eclipsa Audio technology is positioned as a rival to the Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Eclipsa Audio allows users to fine-tune audio elements, such as sound location, intensity, and spatial reflections, creating an immersive 3D sound environment. The Eclipsa Audio technology is based on Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF), a 3D spatial audio standard adopted by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM) in October 2023.

Reportedly, Samsung and Google are working with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification to ensure consistent audio quality on devices using the Eclipsa Audio technology. By making it available across a wide range of TVs and soundbars, Samsung aims to make this advanced audio technology widely accessible.

Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, at Samsung Electronics said, "We are proud to lead the industry with the integration of Eclipsa Audio into our 2025 TV and soundbar lineup. This innovation opens new possibilities for immersive audio experiences and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of home entertainment."

Starting in 2025, YouTube will also support videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks, something similar we've seen over the years with videos supporting Dolby Atmos technology. Samsung has been a global leader in the TV market for 18 consecutive years and holds the largest market share for TVs over 75 inches. With Eclipsa Audio 3D audio technology, the company aims to redefine consumers' experience and also grab more market share.