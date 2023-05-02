Samsung is banning its employees from using chatbots like ChatGPT due to security leak

More companies are cracking down against the use of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Chat, and Google's Bard. The latest business to ban the use of these kinds of chatbots is Samsung.

Bloomberg reports that the company sent out a memo to all employees last week, barring them from using chatbots at work or on devices they use for work. According to the report, Samsung discovered that some of its workers had uploaded secret company source code to ChatGPT. There's no word on exactly what kind of data was leaked.

While Samsung employees are allowed to use chatbots on devices they personally own, and they can use them outside of work, the company's memo did ask its workers to not submit any company info to chatbots, nor upload any personal info that could result in a leak of Samsung's intellectual property. The memo added:

We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guideline and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.

The report says that Samsung is developing its own AI software that will do some of the work that chatbots can do, such as summarizing reports, writing software, and translation.

This latest development by a major tech company to ban the use of chatbots at work shows that more and more businesses are becoming concerned about how generative AI could lead to more security issues. This week, Microsoft outlined how it will implement responsible AI practices in its products.