Bing Chat improves answers for recipes and travel questions in this week's update

It's been yet another pretty quiet week on the Bing Chat front, in terms of adding new features and major new improvements. However, the team has still been busy with some backend changes.

In this week's Bing Chat blog update. it reveals that the team has made some improvements for answers to questions about travel and recipes:

For both, we improved the accuracy of citations. For recipes, we used improved grounding data from recipe content providers and made sure that citations directed you to the recipe site instead of Bing.com. Expect us to make further grounding improvements based on your feedback.

The blog post added that the team is continuing to make efforts to reduce the number of times a conversation in Bing Chat will simply end with the AI stating things like "I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation." The team has reportedly made some backend changes "to reduce some of the most egregious scenarios" when this has occurred.

Finally, the blog post mentions that a bug has been fixed when using the Bing Chat sidebar in the Edge web browser. The bug was causing Bing Chat to not "recognize the content in the browser’s active tab" but now it has been dealt with.

With the start of a new month in just a few days, we hope the Bing Chat team will be able to add more and bigger improvements in the coming weeks.