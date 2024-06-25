Samsung may be working on an Instagram Super HDR toggle for the Galaxy S24 series

It seems like Samsung is still working with social media platform Instagram to bring a dedicated Super HDR on/off toggle for the Galaxy S24 series. Notably, this feature has been under development since it came into light about 2 months ago.

With the new Instagram Super HDR on/off toggle, the company wants to give Galaxy S24 users control over how they wish to view their Instagram feeds. By default, the Super HDR feature is enabled for the user, and this ensures that the content appearing in the Instagram feeds is displayed with the fullest brightness and vibrancy.

However, this may not be appropriate for everyone. To fix this, Samsung and Instagram are planning to introduce a dedicated Super HDR on/off toggle to Instagram feeds and make it a default on the Galaxy S24. According to a Samsung moderator (via Tarun Vats on X), the toggle is in the works after reviewing user feedback to enhance the Super HDR feature.

— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) June 25, 2024

Whenever the option arrives, it will allow users to view their Instagram feeds as per their preferences, i.e., with or without HDR. The moderator further notes that any developments regarding this feature will be communicated to users via the Samsung Members app.

Apart from this, Samsung is also expected to improve the outdoor camera performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update, which is expected to debut at the upcoming Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to feature the One UI 6.1.1 update out of the box.