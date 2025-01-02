Samsung Good Lock is finally coming to more countries with One UI 7

Samsung's One UI has long been celebrated for its customization options, allowing users to tailor their Galaxy devices to their liking. For those seeking even deeper personalization, there's Good Lock, a suite of apps that lets you tweak everything from the lock screen to the navigation bar.

Previously, Good Lock was available only in select countries and through the Galaxy Store. But now, it's expanding its reach. According to a forum post by Samsung, Good Lock is expanding its reach. Starting with One UI 7.0, it will be available in all countries and can be downloaded from the Play Store as well as the Galaxy Store. Here's part of the translated post:

Play Store support and global country support

Starting with One UI 7.0 Good Lock, Good Lock can be downloaded from the Play Store as well as the Galaxy Store, and Good Lock can be used in all countries. This is something that many customers have been asking for, and we expect that this will provide more convenient accessibility to more Galaxy users.

Here are other changes coming to Good Lock and its mods in One UI 7:

Good Lock Main App UI Improvement : The overall composition of the main app has been changed to improve UI convenience.

: The overall composition of the main app has been changed to improve UI convenience. App/Post Filter: You can easily find the functions and apps you need and posts about them through the search/filter function.

You can easily find the functions and apps you need and posts about them through the search/filter function. Good Lock Management: In the newly added 'My Page' tab, you can reset settings, add Good Lock widgets, and conveniently manage the Good Lock features you are using. Home Up Enhanced Home Up Accessibility: You can intuitively set up the Home Up function on One UI Home without running the Home Up app.

You can intuitively set up the Home Up function on One UI Home without running the Home Up app. Free Home Item Placement: You can freely place items on the home screen without grid constraints.

You can freely place items on the home screen without grid constraints. Home Screen Stickers: You can decorate your home screen to your taste using stickers.

You can decorate your home screen to your taste using stickers. Gesture Animation Tuning and Multi-Finger Gestures: Freely tune the home gesture animations to use gestures the way you want. You can perform gesture actions anywhere on the screen with multiple fingers (multi-touch).

Freely tune the home gesture animations to use gestures the way you want. You can perform gesture actions anywhere on the screen with multiple fingers (multi-touch). Hide Favorites: Hide favorites to make your home screen more spacious and tidy.

Hide favorites to make your home screen more spacious and tidy. Custom Folders and Free Placement of App Buttons: You can set more diverse pop-up folder and folder icon sizes and freely place app buttons.

You can set more diverse pop-up folder and folder icon sizes and freely place app buttons. Edge Panel Customization: New customization features are provided to make the Edge panel more convenient to use, such as viewing more items and scrolling the recent apps area.

New customization features are provided to make the Edge panel more convenient to use, such as viewing more items and scrolling the recent apps area. Taskbar Customization (Fold/Tablet): Provides various editing functions such as changing the order of app icons in the Taskbar and adding more. Game Booster + Change Game Category: You can change the category of apps that were not classified as games and therefore did not receive related support, allowing you to receive game-related support provided by the device.

You can change the category of apps that were not classified as games and therefore did not receive related support, allowing you to receive game-related support provided by the device. Gamepad Key Remapping Feature: You can remap the keys on your gamepad to any other key you want.

You can remap the keys on your gamepad to any other key you want. GPU Detailed Settings (Anti-Aliasing/Texture Filter): You can improve screen stair-stepping and image quality degradation that occur during games through GPU settings. LockStar Provide a consistent lock screen editing experience: An extension of the LockStar function to enable editing naturally within the lock screen editing screen. Routine Gallery (Feat. Galaxy To Share): Routine Gallery: You can edit and apply routines created by other Galaxy users to suit you, or share useful routines you have created so that others can use them. You can check them in 'Mode & Routine' and 'Routine +'. Wonderland Separate Application to Lock Screen/Home Screen

Improved Text Color Visibility: App icon titles and status bar colors automatically change according to the main color of the background screen, improving visibility. MultiStar Launch Cover Launcher from Lab: Provides a path to launch MultiStar's Cover Launcher function from the 'Labs' menu on your Flip device, allowing you to utilize the cover screen more effectively. Theme Park Folder Icon Support: Now, when applying an icon pack, you can customize the shape of the folder icon to match the app icon.

Now, when applying an icon pack, you can customize the shape of the folder icon to match the app icon. Custom App Icon Shape: In addition to the 11 basic preset app icon shapes, you can specify the icon shape with an image of your choice.

In addition to the 11 basic preset app icon shapes, you can specify the icon shape with an image of your choice. Expanded Sticker/Wallpaper Picker Content: You can now use a wider variety of stickers and wallpapers when decorating Good Lock. Pentastic Customize Air Command Icon: You can set the Air Command icon to any image you want. QuickStar Hide Multi-User Icon: You can hide the multi-user icon that is visible to multi-phone users on the lock screen. Camera Assistant Save Videos to External Storage: Automatically save videos to external storage connected to your device’s USB-C port. (Available in Video, Pro Video, Portrait Video, Slow Motion, and Hyperlapse modes)

This announcement follows the launch of Samsung's One UI 7 beta program, which was introduced for the Galaxy S24 series in six countries. One of the most talked-about features in One UI 7 is the vertical app drawer, offering a fresh way to organize apps. Leaked One UI 7 apps also surfaced online, giving users a sneak peek at exciting new additions.