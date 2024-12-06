Report: Apple seemingly wants to ditch Qualcomm in iPhones over the next three years

Apple's journey toward replacing Qualcomm's modems in iPhones is a big leap in its quest for self-reliance. The company has been developing its own modems—codenamed Sinope, Ganymede, and Prometheus—for years. The first of these, Sinope, is expected to debut in the iPhone SE in 2025, though it won't match Qualcomm's high-end offerings in speed or performance. Specifically, it will use Sub-6 5G technology, which delivers good coverage but lacks the ultra-fast speeds of mmWave 5G, like the 10 Gbps downloads seen in Qualcomm's modems in devices like the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone SE itself is also shaping up to be an exciting entry point for this modem. While details about its other features remain under wraps, the SE line typically borrows designs and hardware from previous premium iPhones. If Apple follows its usual playbook, this could mean a budget-friendly phone with solid performance, but now with Apple's own modem tech baked in.

This isn’t Apple's first time dropping a longtime supplier to create its own solutions. Apple’s shift toward self-reliance is exemplified by the M1 chip, launched in 2020, which revolutionized Mac performance and efficiency while phasing out Intel processors. However, this transition began long before, with Apple acquiring ARM architecture expertise and building a foundation that eventually delivered a chip capable of transforming Mac performance and efficiency. Over the next few years, Apple updated every Mac model with its silicon, showcasing its commitment to controlling core technologies.

By designing its own modems, Apple could unlock several benefits. It gains tighter integration between hardware and software, which is something the company excels at, and potentially reduces costs over time. Owning the modem technology also gives Apple the flexibility to innovate and tailor features without being reliant on Qualcomm's roadmap. Apple laid the groundwork for this effort by acquiring Intel's modem business in 2019, gaining critical expertise and resources. However, it's not been an easy journey. Reports suggest that Apple's modem prototypes still trail Qualcomm's in performance, particularly in efficiency and global compatibility, which explains the cautious rollout starting with the SE.

Apple's roadmap also reveals ambitions beyond Sinope. In 2026, the Ganymede modem is expected to expand the in-house solution to more models, followed by Prometheus in 2027. Meanwhile, Apple has extended its deal with Qualcomm to 2027, ensuring a fallback plan during this gradual transition.

