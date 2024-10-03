Samsung TV Plus adds 4,000 hours of free Korean content for US viewers

Samsung has announced that its Samsung TV Plus platform has added around 4,000 hours of free-to-stream Korean shows and movies for viewers in the United States. The content is offered on the platform by "Korea's most acclaimed" production companies CJ ENM and NEW ID as well as distributor KT Alpha.

The Korean phone maker says that its platform is now one of the largest providers of Korean shows and movies in the US with premium titles across K-Dramas, K-Crime, K-Thrillers, and K-Romance. Commenting on the deal, Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Samsung TV Plus, said:

"K-Content is no longer niche — it’s one of the fastest growing and most watched categories globally, and Samsung TV Plus is uniquely positioned to deliver an unparalleled experience in this space with an endless offering of premium K-Content. Our partnerships with the leading Korean production and distribution companies CJ ENM, NEW ID and KT Alpha came naturally, with Samsung TV Plus being the platform of choice to reach the largest audience possible, of both existing K-Fans and new viewers."

Here is a list of shows and movies that Samsung highlighted in its announcements that will be available:

Voice 4 (K-Drama)

Dark Hole (K-Drama)

Doom at Your Service (Romance Drama)

Beyond Evil (Psychological Thriller)

The Genius Paik (Food Entertainment)

Three Meals a Day (Food Entertainment)

House on Wheels (Travel Show)

Youn’s Kitchen (Travel Show)

Burning (K-Movie)

A Taxi Driver (K-Movie)

Joint Security Area (K-Movie)

Oh! Brothers (K-Movie)

The President’s Last Bang (K-Movie)

26 Years (K-Movie)

Samsung TV Plus is available for free across Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub lineups. This also includes its 2024 TVs such as the Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4k, OLED, and The Frame.

Source: Samsung