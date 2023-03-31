Samsung updates “Try Galaxy” web app for iPhone with Galaxy S23 experience

Samsung has announced that its Try Galaxy web app for Safari on iPhone has been updated to show off the new features of the Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1. In addition, the app is now available in 14 languages including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish, and Vietnamese.

Commenting on the updated web app, Sonia Chang, Vice President of Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“We’re proud of the intuitive, convenient and customizable experiences only available through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. We’re committed to continuing to give people who aren’t already Samsung users the opportunity to explore what’s possible with the best and latest Galaxy experiences.”

With the Try Galaxy app loaded onto your iPhone, which you can add by going to trygalaxy.com, you’ll be able to try out simulated Samsung camera tools such as Nightography and in-app editing tools like Photo Remaster, you’ll be able to see a video showing how Samsung devices deliver “next-level gaming capabilities”, and you’ll be able to check out One UI 5.1’s customizable wallpapers, icons, message interfaces, backgrounds, and more.

Samsung initially launched an older Try Galaxy app in 2022 and that has seen a fair amount of success with users downloading it 2 million times. The company did not say how many people the app actually converted, though.