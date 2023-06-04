Say "Hey Siri" for the last time before WWDC 2023

Apple is poised to unveil a major innovation for its voice-controlled assistant, Siri, at WWDC in 2023. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple aims to eliminate the need for the phrase "Hey Siri" and make a simple "Siri" command sufficient to activate the virtual assistant.

The current "Hey Siri" command has become natural to Apple device users, but Apple engineers are determined to make the interaction even more seamless. By reducing the trigger phrase to just "Siri," Apple aims to eliminate the need for a two-word command, enhancing user experience and convenience.

However, achieving this seemingly simple modification presents several challenges. Teaching Siri to recognize various languages, accents, and dialects is complex. Apple must ensure that Siri understands user commands accurately, regardless of linguistic variations.

Alongside the trigger phrase change, Apple aims to expand Siri's compatibility with third-party apps and services. By opening up Siri further, Apple hopes to enhance its voice assistant's overall functionality.

Apple is also investing in the development of Siri's language capabilities. An upcoming framework called Siri Natural Language Generation promises to make Siri's responses more natural and expand its vocabulary.

Although still in the early stages of development, this framework holds the potential to significantly improve the quality and diversity of Siri's interactions with users. Early indications suggest that the framework is currently employed for light-hearted exchanges, such as telling jokes, but it is expected to evolve into a more comprehensive linguistic tool.

WWDC, scheduled to commence on June 5, 2023, promises a host of exciting announcements from Apple. In addition to the anticipated changes to Siri, the event will showcase iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14.

Furthermore, Apple is set to unveil xrOS, the operating system for its forthcoming Reality Pro headset, which is expected to highlight the event.

Source: Mark Gurman