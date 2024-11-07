Sega removing Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and a whole list of games from Steam

Over 60 games from Sega's classic collection is disappearing soon, and most of it is coming out of Steam. The publisher has not given a reason for pulling the plug on its games, but if anyone has been eying to buy them, there's not much time left before they are gone. The affected titles include Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Virtual Fighter and many more.

Sega has only made fans know of the change with small posts like this across its games' Steam pages, which has a link pointing at a newly set up FAQ page about the delisting.

The company says that the following 62 games will stop being available for purchase on Steam starting on December 6th at 11:59pm PST:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Galaxy Force II Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master Alien Soldier Gain Ground Sonic 3D Blast Alien Storm Golden Axe Sonic Spinball Altered Beast Golden Axe II Space Channel 5: Part 2 Beyond Oasis Golden Axe III Space Harrier II Bio-Hazard Battle Gunstar Heroes Streets of Rage Bonanza Bros Jet Set Radio Streets of Rage 2 Columns Kid Chameleon Streets of Rage 3 Columns III Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole Super Thunder Blade Comix Zone Light Crusader Sword of Vermilion Crack Down Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle The Revenge of Shinobi Crazy Taxi NiGHTS into Dreams ToeJam & Earl Decap Attack Phantasy Star II ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom VectorMan Dreamcast Collection Bundle Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium VectorMan 2 Dynamite Headdy Ristar Virtua Fighter 2 Ecco Jr. SEGA Bass Fishing Wonder Boy in Monster World Ecco the Dolphin Shadow Dancer Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair Ecco: The Tides of Time Shining Force ESWAT: City Under Siege Shining Force II

Meanwhile on Xbox platforms, the games being delisted are Altered Beast, Crazy Taxi, SEGA® Genesis Classics, Golden Axe, Monster World, NiGHTS into Dreams, SEGA Bass Fishing, Shinobi, Sonic the Fighters, Streets of Rage, SVC: ToeJam & Earl, and Virtua Fighter 2.

The Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are only losing the SEGA Genesis Classics collection.

It was only a year ago that Sega revealed it is planning to revive some of its hit retro games like Crazy Taxi and Streets of Rage. It's unclear if this mass delisting is happening because of some remastered collection or an actual dispute of some kind.

As always, those who already own any one of these games in their library will get to keep them and continue to play them as usual. They will have to make the purchase before the aformentioned December 6 date though.