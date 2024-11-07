When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Sega removing Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and a whole list of games from Steam

Neowin · with 2 comments

Crazy Taxi

Over 60 games from Sega's classic collection is disappearing soon, and most of it is coming out of Steam. The publisher has not given a reason for pulling the plug on its games, but if anyone has been eying to buy them, there's not much time left before they are gone. The affected titles include Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Virtual Fighter and many more.

Sega has only made fans know of the change with small posts like this across its games' Steam pages, which has a link pointing at a newly set up FAQ page about the delisting.

The company says that the following 62 games will stop being available for purchase on Steam starting on December 6th at 11:59pm PST:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Galaxy Force II Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Alien Soldier Gain Ground Sonic 3D Blast
Alien Storm Golden Axe Sonic Spinball
Altered Beast Golden Axe II Space Channel 5: Part 2
Beyond Oasis Golden Axe III Space Harrier II
Bio-Hazard Battle Gunstar Heroes Streets of Rage
Bonanza Bros Jet Set Radio Streets of Rage 2
Columns Kid Chameleon Streets of Rage 3
Columns III Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole Super Thunder Blade
Comix Zone Light Crusader Sword of Vermilion
Crack Down Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle The Revenge of Shinobi
Crazy Taxi NiGHTS into Dreams ToeJam & Earl
Decap Attack Phantasy Star II ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom VectorMan
Dreamcast Collection Bundle Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium VectorMan 2
Dynamite Headdy Ristar Virtua Fighter 2
Ecco Jr. SEGA Bass Fishing Wonder Boy in Monster World
Ecco the Dolphin Shadow Dancer Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Ecco: The Tides of Time Shining Force
ESWAT: City Under Siege Shining Force II
Sega Classics

Meanwhile on Xbox platforms, the games being delisted are Altered Beast, Crazy Taxi, SEGA® Genesis Classics, Golden Axe, Monster World, NiGHTS into Dreams, SEGA Bass Fishing, Shinobi, Sonic the Fighters, Streets of Rage, SVC: ToeJam & Earl, and Virtua Fighter 2.

The Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are only losing the SEGA Genesis Classics collection.

It was only a year ago that Sega revealed it is planning to revive some of its hit retro games like Crazy Taxi and Streets of Rage. It's unclear if this mass delisting is happening because of some remastered collection or an actual dispute of some kind.

As always, those who already own any one of these games in their library will get to keep them and continue to play them as usual. They will have to make the purchase before the aformentioned December 6 date though.

Report a problem with article
tech bargains 11 8 24
Previous Article

TECH_BARGAINS 11/8: Apple iPad Air, iPad Pro, Google Pixel 9, and more best deals today

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment