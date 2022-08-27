Seven more Humble-published titles head to Xbox Game Pass on day one

A year ago, Microsoft revealed a partnership with Humble Bundle's publishing arm Humble Games to bring its suite of indie titles over to Xbox Game Pass. 12 months and a 10-game injection onto the subscription service later, the two companies today announced a continuation of the partnership, this time delivering seven more titles.

Here are the latest games from Humble hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one:

From the bunch, Midnight Fight Express just entered the service earlier this week with the latest Game Pass wave. Most of the remaining indie titles don't have firm launch dates yet, but they are marked as coming soon, probably before 2023.

Alongside working on adding new experiences to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is also planning to introduce a family plan to the service. The official branding the company will be using for it may have leaked already too.