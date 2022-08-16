Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

With the second half of August passing, Microsoft has ordered another serving of Xbox Game Pass titles right on schedule. Today's announcement carries yet another Ubisoft title, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Commandos 3 HD as a remastered classic, highly anticipated indies like Immortality and Midnight Fight Express, and more.

Here are the announced games and the arrival dates on their designated platforms:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 23 Exapunks (PC) – August 25

(PC) – August 25 Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

(Console and PC) – August 25 Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30 Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – August 30

(Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – August 30 Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30 Tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30

From the bunch, Midnight Fight Express, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, and Tinykin are all day-one drops onto Xbox Game Pass. 16 more games have received touch controls support for playing via Xbox Cloud Gaming, too. At the same time, MultiVersus fans with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to claim a bonus MVP Pack with cosmetic items for the fighting game starting August 23.

As for bad news, a bunch of games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass lineup at the end of the month, August 31, including hits like Hades, Two Point Hospital, and NBA 2K22. Here's the full list:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Microsoft recently revealed it has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass friends and family plan. The Insider preview is only available for subscribers in Colombia and Ireland currently, with the tier offering complete access to games and benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for five accounts.