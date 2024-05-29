When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

A Sony PSVR 2 PC adapter has been cerified in Korea, which may signal its release soon

Earlier this year. Sony announced it was "currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC". Today, it was revealed that a hardware adapter for the PlayStation 5 virtual reality headset has just been certified by a regulatory body.

Specifically, the Korean Radio Research Agency has posted a certification listing (via TechRadar) for what is labeled as a "PlayStationVR2 PC adapter.” That would seem to indicate Sony has made a hardware device that would allow the PSVR 2 to connect to a PC.

If the certification listing is any indication, Sony could officially reveal the PSVR 2 PC adapter in the very near future. Sony did say earlier this year that it wanted to add PC support for the PSVR 2 sometime in 2024.

The Korean certification listing doesn't include any images or any information at all about the PSVR 2 PC adapter. It also does not indicate a possible price for the product either.

Sony launched the PSRV2 in February 2023 as an exclusive accessory for the PS5 console. It had a launch price of $549.99, which was more expensive than the console itself. Since then, there have been credible reports that the headset has not sold well in its first two years. Indeed, a more recent report claimed Sony had actually paused the production of new PSVR 2 units so it could sell off its current inventory.

Releasing a PC adapter could allow Sony to sell more PSVR 2 units, allowing the headset to access the larger library of VR games and apps that are available on the PC platform.

