Sony PS5 Pro trailer is already the most disliked as fans hate its price and more

After releasing a subtle teaser confirming the previously leaked PS5 Pro design, Sony took the wraps off the console earlier today (or last night depending on where you live) and made the new console refresh official. With the PS5 Pro, Sony promises a "45% faster rendering for gameplay, even more powerful ray tracing," and "AI-driven upscaling to provide super sharp image clarity."

However, unlike perhaps what Sony may have anticipated, the reception of the console has not been favourable at all for the tech giant.

The top comment on our PS5 Pro official announcement news article by Neowin forum member and reporter TarasBuria is:

799 EUR for a console must be an out-of-season April's Fools joke

Another longtime Neowin forum member and subscriber MrElectrifyer expressed something similar as they wrote:

Just-as the leaks had shown...ridiculously overpriced for a locked-down system.

For those wondering, Sony has priced the new PS5 Pro at $699.99 in the US, £699.99 in the UK, €799.99 for the European Union, and ¥119,980 for Japan.

This is not just what most Neowin readers feel. It definitely looks like Sony has managed to disappoint far more people with the announcement than the other way around.

The reveal trailer of the new Sony game console (YouTube link) has over 140,000 dislikes at the time of writing. In comparison, the number of likes sits at just under 50,000 as of now, which means the ratio of likes to dislikes currently sits at nearly 1:3. This makes it the most disliked PlayStation trailer by far and seeing how it hasn't even been 24 hours, the number of dislikes are likely to reach and surpass 200,000.

One of the top comments by user Tedakin sort of sums up what fans are not happy about with the release:

700 dollars. No disc drive. No stand. Incredible.

It may be the same story with the Technical Presentation video (YouTube link) as it has over 20,000 dislikes though the number of likes is shown as 0 indicating some reporting issue with the stat.

The comment section of the PlayStation Pro official blog post is also full of fans and enthusiasts expressing their displeasure with the situation.

Let us know below what you think would be the perfect price for the PS5 Pro and what you feel you'd be willing to pay if the console was not a digital edition only and also packed a vertical stand!