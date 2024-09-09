Looks like Sony is quietly hiking the price of PS5 DualSense controllers

The DualSense controller that Sony ships for use with its PlayStation 5 console is already an expensive peripheral compared to last-gen controllers and even rivals' options. Now, it seems the price is about to go even higher. Retailers have already begun updating their stock to offer the DualSense controller for $5 higher than before across the board.

Spotted by the ever-reliable price watcher Wario64 on X, DualSense controllers available to purchase on PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, and Target stores have already received this price hike.

The standard single-tone DualSense controllers — like default white, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple — have gone up from $69.99 to $74.99. Meanwhile, more premium DualSense controller variants, such as Sterling Silver and Volcanic Red, have gone from being $74.99 to $79.99. The $200 DualSense Edge controller has not seen any price changes yet.

While it looked like only the US was getting hit by the price hikes, reports are coming from other countries that their stores are also raising the price of DualSense controllers. Australia is seeing price increases of up to 10 AUD.

Sony has yet to make any official announcements regarding this latest price increase. Don't forget that the DualSense also works on PCs, meaning the price change won't just affect PlayStation gamers. Even the controllers' haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are touted as major features on Sony titles' PC ports.

The change arrives just as rumors ramp up regarding the upgraded PlayStation 5 that's reportedly being developed at Sony. Dubbed the PlayStation 5 Pro, the console is said to be almost 50% more powerful than the standard edition. Leaks of its design say the new console will have three black stripes along its side, something that Sony itself may have teased recently. Leakers also say that an announcement of this new hardware should be coming as soon as this month.