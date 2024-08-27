The launch of Sony PlayStation 5 Pro might be closer than you think

Since the launch of the standard PS5 in 2020, rumors and speculations about a Pro variant have always been around. The Pro version of Sony's PS gaming consoles packs more powerful hardware for an enhanced gaming experience, acting as a bridge between the existing and upcoming gaming consoles.

We've been hearing rumblings about PS5 Pro for quite some time now, but no credible source has ever given us clear clues about it. Meanwhile, based on recent information coming straight from the horse's mouth, the launch of PS5 Pro could be imminent.

Last week, the Gamescom 2024 expo was held, and developers revealed their latest and upcoming gaming projects. But whispers about an alleged PS5 Pro launch were louder than before at Gamescom 2024. An Italian journalist named Lorenzo Fazio from Multiplayer claimed that a developer confirmed to him that the launch of PS5 Pro is imminent.

According to this source, the alleged developer told him they wanted to release new games by the end of the year but decided to slow down the development process due to the PS5 Pro launch.

A reporter from Wccftech also says he heard something similar during the event. The developer Wccftech's reporter talked to even said that many developers now have access to PS5 Pro official specs, adding that the Pro model is able to handle Unreal Engine 5 much better than the standard model.

Yet, there's no information about the PS5 Pro release schedule. One assumption is that Sony might reveal the PS5 Pro in the coming months to make it a hot deal for the holiday season. For reference, PS4 Pro was unveiled on September 7 and hit the shelves on November 10, 2016.

We also still have no clues about what the PS5 Pro has under the hood. Some sources claim the gaming console will get a 45 percent performance boost by featuring a larger GPU and faster memory. Some solid improvements in graphic rendering are also expected.