Special characters break printing in Microsoft Edge 109, here is how to fix

Neowin · with 0 comments

A Microsoft Edge logo next to a printer emoji

Microsoft has recently released a feature update for its browser. Version 109 is now available in the Stable Channel, and you can read about the changes in our dedicated coverage. Although the release notes do not mention any known issues, users have noticed that the browser has a hard time working with certain printers after updating to version 109. Affected operating systems include Windows 10 and 11.

As reported by Borncity.com, printers with special characters in their names, such as the German Ü (umlaut), are causing Edge's print interface to hang and crash after pressing Ctrl + P or selecting the Print option. Affected users can work around the bug by using Windows's native print interface (Ctrl + Shift + P) or removing special characters from the printer. Other customers say enabling Internet Explorer mode for the pages they want to print fixes the issue. For most users, though, renaming the problematic printer will be the best solution:

  1. Open the Settings app and go to Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners.A screenshot showing how to rename printer in Windows 11
  2. Click the printer containing special characters.A screenshot showing how to rename printer in Windows 11
  3. Select Printer properties.A screenshot showing how to rename printer in Windows 11
  4. Click Change Properties and rename the printer.A screenshot showing how to rename printer in Windows 11

Interestingly, the bug does not affect other Chromium-based browsers, such as Google Chrome.

Report a problem with article
A sharex logo
Next Article

ShareX 15 Beta is out with new tools, better UI, and other improvements
The Visual Studio logo
Previous Article

Microsoft is working on a better search functionality for Visual Studio

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement