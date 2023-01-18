Special characters break printing in Microsoft Edge 109, here is how to fix

Microsoft has recently released a feature update for its browser. Version 109 is now available in the Stable Channel, and you can read about the changes in our dedicated coverage. Although the release notes do not mention any known issues, users have noticed that the browser has a hard time working with certain printers after updating to version 109. Affected operating systems include Windows 10 and 11.

As reported by Borncity.com, printers with special characters in their names, such as the German Ü (umlaut), are causing Edge's print interface to hang and crash after pressing Ctrl + P or selecting the Print option. Affected users can work around the bug by using Windows's native print interface (Ctrl + Shift + P) or removing special characters from the printer. Other customers say enabling Internet Explorer mode for the pages they want to print fixes the issue. For most users, though, renaming the problematic printer will be the best solution:

Open the Settings app and go to Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners. Click the printer containing special characters. Select Printer properties. Click Change Properties and rename the printer.

Interestingly, the bug does not affect other Chromium-based browsers, such as Google Chrome.